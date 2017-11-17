Two Romanians try to cross the border with 1,000 tablets of ecstasy

Two Romanians are now being investigated by the Police after trying to enter the country with more than 1,000 tablets of ecstasy hidden in a truck.

On November 15, police officers of the Bistrita-Nasaud Organized Crime Service and prosecutors from the Anti-Organized Crime Directorate DIICOT identified at the Petea border crossing point the truck in which the two men hid the 1,000 tablets of ecstasy. The investigation revealed that the two Romanians were planning to sell the drugs in Cluj and Bistrita-Nasaud counties.

Thus, the two men are now being investigated for high-risk drug trafficking. One of them was arrested for 24 hours and could be placed under 30-day preventive arrest. According to DIICOT, he bought the drugs from a person in the Netherlands.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Politiaromana.ro)