Two developers negotiate for 11-hectare plot near Bucharest’s train station

by Romania Insider
Griro, a producer of equipment for the oil and petrochemical industry, will relocate its production units and sell an 11-hectare land plot near Bucharest’s main train station, Gara de Nord.

The company’s main shareholders, Nicolae Badea and Fathi Taher have selected two developers for the final negotiations on the land sale.

Swedish group Skanska, one of the largest developers in the world, is interested in buying 3 hectares of the Griro platform for developing a new office project, according to market sources, Ziarul Financiar reported. The other investor that may be involved in this deal is Prime Kapital, founded by former NEPI managers Martin Slabbert and Victor Semionov, who would take the remaining 8 hectares for a retail project.

The total value of this deal is estimated at EUR 60-70 million.

