Gendarmes rescue two American tourists lost in Romania’s Bucegi mountains

A team of gendarmes was called on Tuesday evening, August 21, to rescue two American tourists who were lost for hours in the Bucegi mountains.

The two tourists, aged 22 and 24, lost their way while hiking on the Jepii Mici trail, one of the most popular mountain trails in Bucegi, local Agerpres reported. They were trying to get to the Caraiman Cross.

The American tourists called the emergency number 112 at around 19:20, calling for help. A team of gendarmes found them hours later and took them back to the city of Busteni.

According to the Gendarmerie County Inspectorate, rescuing the two American tourists was not easy and took longer than expected because of the relief, the difficult route and the darkness.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Wikipedia/Radu Privantu)