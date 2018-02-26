-9 °C
Bucharest
Feb 26, 11:30

Turkish vessel sinks in Constanta Port

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

A fishing vessel registered in Turkey sunk on Saturday afternoon, February 24, in the northern area of Constanta Port. The causes of this accident are not yet known, according to sources within the port, cited by local Agerpres.

The fishing vessel had been tied to a barge alongside other ships seized by the Romanian state after being intercepted while trying to smuggle immigrants into the country.

The ship was in an advanced state of decay and had no security aboard. The accident thus produced no victims but the authorities had to install a floating dam to prevent water contamination with the fuel from the ship’s tank.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list