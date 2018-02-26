Turkish vessel sinks in Constanta Port

A fishing vessel registered in Turkey sunk on Saturday afternoon, February 24, in the northern area of Constanta Port. The causes of this accident are not yet known, according to sources within the port, cited by local Agerpres.

The fishing vessel had been tied to a barge alongside other ships seized by the Romanian state after being intercepted while trying to smuggle immigrants into the country.

The ship was in an advanced state of decay and had no security aboard. The accident thus produced no victims but the authorities had to install a floating dam to prevent water contamination with the fuel from the ship’s tank.

