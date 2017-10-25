One of Romania’s best-known directors gets Eurimages funding for fourth film

Tudor Giurgiu, one of Romania’s best-known directors of the moment, has received EUR 250,000 from Eurimages for his fourth feature film called Apropierea. The film’s total budget is EUR 4 million.

Eurimages is the cultural fund of the Council of Europe, aimed at supporting European cinematographic co-productions.

Apropierea is based on the well-known novel of the same name by Marin Mălaicu-Hondrari, published in 2010. The main character is played by Mihai Smarandache, known from Tudor Giurgiu’s film De ce eu?/Why me?. The cast also includes Spanish actors such as Belén Cuesta, Ariadna Gil, Luis Bermejo, Eric Frances, and Romanian actors Carmen Florescu, Cristi Iacob, Ioan Coman, Emilian Oprea, and Paul Cimpoieru.

Filming began on October 19 in the Spanish town of Candas, and will end in late-November. The shooting team will reach two more locations in Spain, namely Cordoba and Sevilla, but also in Romania, in the Transylvanian town of Sângeorz-Băi.

Aproprierea is Tudor Giurgiu’s fourth feature film. His previous film De ce eu? was presented for the first time at the Berlin Festival in 2015. The Romanian director also won the European Film Academy Award for Best Short Film of the Year with Superman, Spiderman or Batman in 2012.

Apropierea will reach Romanian cinemas in October 2018.

Irina Marica, [email protected]