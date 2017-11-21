Tuborg & Skol producer in Romania reaches production record

The United Romanian Breweries Bereprod (URBB) group, which has the Tuborg, Carlsberg, Skol, Holsten and Granini brands in its portfolio, has reached a new production record in Romania, exceeding the threshold of 2 million hectoliters between January and November this year, up 10% year-on-year.

Its gross turnover amounted to RON 650 million (EUR 140 million) during this period, up 12% over the same period last year.

URBB recorded a 10% annual growth pace on the beer segment. The whole beer market in Romania saw a 2-3% growth, according to the Brewers of Romania Association.

The group managed to increase its annual production capacity from 2.1 million hectoliters in 2016 to 2.4 million this year. URBB currently has 775 employees, up 10% over the previous year.

[email protected]