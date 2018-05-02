Jazz trumpeter Avishai Cohen returns to Bucharest with new concert

Jazz musician Avishai Cohen will hold a concert in Bucharest on May 8, at the Cinema Pro Hall. The musician will perform alongside Yonathan Avishai (piano), Barak Mori (bass), and Nasheet Waits (drums).

Last year, Cohen released the album Cross My Palm with Silver, introducing new pieces which focus on the ensemble and on teamwork.

In 2016, Cohen was named “Best Foreign Artist” by Jazz Magazine France, while Into the Silence, his debut, was awarded “Best Album of the Year” by TSF Jazz and Academie du Jazz. It was also included in the top 20 albums of the year by JazzTimes. For four years running, Cohen has been voted a Rising Star-Trumpet in the Down Beat Critics Poll.

He also records and tours the world with The 3 Cohens Sextet, the family band with his sister, clarinetist-saxophonist Anat, and brother, saxophonist Yuval.

The trumpeter began performing in public in 1988, at age 10, playing his first solos with a big band and eventually touring with the Young Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by such names as Zubin Mehta, Kurt Masur and Kent Nagano.

Tickets can be purchased in the Eventim network and at eventim.ro.

(Photo: Steven Pisano/ Wikipedia)

