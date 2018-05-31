Four-minute film festival screens Romanian productions

A film festival dedicated to productions that are not longer than four minutes takes place between June 1st and June 10th in 15 cities in Romania.

The festival, called Très Court, takes place in Arad, Bucharest, Buzău, Baia Mare, Brașov, Cluj-Napoca, Colinele Transilvaniei, Dealurile Târnavelor, Huedin, Iași, Miercurea Ciuc, Odorheiu Secuiesc, Oradea, Pitești, Râșnov, Sîngeorz-Băi, and Timișoara.

In Bucharest, it takes place on June 2nd and June 3rd at the Elvire Popesco cinema.

The Romanian selection of the festival presents 15 films on topics such as family, technology, traditions or corruption. At the same time, the event showcases an international selection of films, a section for children and a selection of feminine and feminist films.

The Bucharest program is available here.

