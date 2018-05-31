29 °C
Bucharest
May 31, 16:02

Four-minute film festival screens Romanian productions

by Ro Insider
Leave a comment

A film festival dedicated to productions that are not longer than four minutes takes place between June 1st and June 10th in 15 cities in Romania.

The festival, called Très Court, takes place in Arad, Bucharest, Buzău, Baia Mare, Brașov, Cluj-Napoca, Colinele Transilvaniei, Dealurile Târnavelor, Huedin, Iași, Miercurea Ciuc, Odorheiu Secuiesc, Oradea, Pitești, Râșnov, Sîngeorz-Băi, and Timișoara.

In Bucharest, it takes place on June 2nd and June 3rd at the Elvire Popesco cinema.

The Romanian selection of the festival presents 15 films on topics such as family, technology, traditions or corruption. At the same time, the event showcases an international selection of films, a section for children and a selection of feminine and feminist films.

The Bucharest program is available here.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now