Transylvanian BBQ Festival included in the Kansas City Barbeque Society circuit

The Transylvanian BBQ Festival in Covasna county has been included in the official calendar of the Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) competitions, local Agerpres reported.

The festival will take place at the Miko Castle in Olteni, Covasna county, between May 17 and May 19.

The local event “has been included this year in the Kansas City Barbeque Society circuit and we already have positive signals from foreign teams that will participate,” Gruman Robert, vice president of the Covasna County Council, told Agerpres.

The first barbecue festival in Romania took place last summer in Sfantu Gheorghe, when six teams from Romania and Hungary tried to make the best barbecue from different types of meat, including wild boar and bear. The authorities in Covasna county have been organizing many gastronomic events to promote the area and attract tourists.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Pexels.com)