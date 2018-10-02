Book festival in Romania attempts reading record

The Transylvania International Book Festival (FICT), taking place in western Romania’s Cluj-Napoca until October 7, will feature a world record attempt.

The event, titled The Great Reading, aims to gather 10,000 people to read, one at a time, from the same book. The book is called “Eminescu, 100 Selected Poems.” It was published especially for the event, in a print run of 10,000 copies, by Şcoala Ardeleană publishing house.

Each participant will be assigned a fragment to read by the organizers, and the breaks between each reading cannot be longer than 10 seconds. Each person can read only one fragment.

A Guinness World Records representative and an independent audit firm will evaluate the event.

The Great Reading is set to take place on October 6 in the Unirii Square in Cluj Napoca, beginning 10:00.

FICT is bringing this year to Cluj-Napoca Romanian writers living outside of the country, but also international names such as Gonçalo M. Tavares, Giancarlo Sturloni, Jean Poncet, Noa Levin Harif, Catherine Lovey or Jean-François Haas. The program of the festival is available here.

