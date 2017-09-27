Romania’s Transport Ministry wants to change boards in almost 20 companies

Romania’s Transport Ministry has launched a plan to change the Boards of Directors in almost 20 state-owned companies. This could affect up to 119 managers, reports local Profit.ro.

The companies that could get new boards include state airline Tarom, railway operator CFR, the National Company for Road Infrastructure (CNAIR), Bucharest metro operator Metrorex, and the Bucharest National Airport Company.

The Finance Ministry launched a similar procedure for the companies in its portfolio last year. The initiative failed. It couldn’t move past the point where the ministry had to choose the experts who had to recruit the new board members.

