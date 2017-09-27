18 °C
Bucharest
Sep 27, 13:30

Romania’s Transport Ministry wants to change boards in almost 20 companies

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Romania’s Transport Ministry has launched a plan to change the Boards of Directors in almost 20 state-owned companies. This could affect up to 119 managers, reports local Profit.ro.

The companies that could get new boards include state airline Tarom, railway operator CFR, the National Company for Road Infrastructure (CNAIR), Bucharest metro operator Metrorex, and the Bucharest National Airport Company.

The Finance Ministry launched a similar procedure for the companies in its portfolio last year. The initiative failed. It couldn’t move past the point where the ministry had to choose the experts who had to recruit the new board members.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list