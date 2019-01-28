Romania’s Transgaz gets EUR 138 mln loans from EIB for key pipeline projects

Romania’s natural gas transport company Transgaz announced on January 25 that it sealed the documents for a EUR 100 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) for bringing Black Sea offshore gas to the BRUA (Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-
The company called this a symbolic moment for the country’s European destiny.
This was the second tranche of a EUR 150 million loan from the EIB dedicated to transporting Romania’s Black Sea offshore gas.
EIB also extended a EUR 38 million loan to Transgaz for the construction of the Ungheni-Chisinau pipeline in the Republic of Moldova, a project that would allow Romanian gas to be delivered to Moldova’s industrialized area around the capital city.
Last year, Transgaz took over Vestmoldtransgaz, a company set up by the Moldovan authorities for completing the project. Nonetheless, the company faces major problems in finding a contractor for the pipeline construction. In January, e-nergia.ro announced that the project began, but Transgaz contracted only the construction of the buildings at the two ends of the pipeline, while it was still seeking a contractor for the pipeline itself.
The pipeline stretches over 146 km and is estimated to cost some EUR 70 million.
