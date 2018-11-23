Romanian gas carrier gets EUR 46 mln EU funds for developing gas link with Moldova

Romanian state-owned gas transporter Transgaz signed on Thursday, November 22, the financing contract for developing the gas transport network in Romania’s North-East region.

The contract’s total value is EUR 152 million, of which EUR 46 million are EU funds, the Economy Ministry announced.

The project is a strategic one as it will also develop the gas link with Moldova.

Transgaz also develops the gas pipeline between Ungheni, at Moldova’s border with Romania, and the Moldovan capital Chisinau.

In the last two years, Transgaz has contracted EUR 250 million worth of EU funds, most of which are for the BRUA pipeline project, which connects Romania and Bulgaria with Hungary and Austria, allowing the export of Black Sea gas to Western Europe.

