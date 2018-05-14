Power grid operator gets greenlight for major investment in Western Romania

Romanian state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica can finalize the 400 kilovolt (kV) power line between Oradea and the Hungarian town of Bekescsaba, a RON 83 million (EUR 17.8 million) investment that will increase the country’s electricity export capacity.

The investment has been blocked for ten years due to difficulties with the necessary expropriations. The Government approved on Thursday, May 10, a decision that will allow the company to finalize the expropriations for this project.

The Oradea-Bekescsaba power line is only partly functional as only a 60-kilometer segment between the Romanian village of Nabab and Bekescsaba has been completed. Transelectrica needs to build another 72 kilometers between Oradea and Nabab. This segment will also contribute to closing Romania’s 400 kV power ring, a priority objective for Transeletrica. This would ensure the stability of the power grid in Norh-Western Romania. It will also increase Romania’s power export and import capacities.

Romania’s interconnection capacity is currently only 7% of the installed power in the national energy system, under the 10% target required by EU regulations by 2020.

Transelectrica has also finalized a 400 kV power line between Resita and Pancevo in Serbia, a EUR 22 million project that will increase Romania’s interconnection capacity with Serbia. The line will be inaugurated on Tuesday.

