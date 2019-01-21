US Transcendia buys Romanian plastic packaging plant

US company Transcendia, a supplier of plastic films and foils, acquired the Romanian packaging systems and materials manufacturer Industrial Mecano Import Export (IME) in a move that strengthens its position on the packaging segment for the food industry.

Headquartered in Popeşti-Leordeni (Ilfov county, not far from Bucharest), IME manufactures, among others, polyethylene (PE) foils for food packaging, adhesive tapes and shrink film, and is also a major distributor of packaging machinery at country level. The company, with about 120 employees, reported a turnover of RON 75.1 million (EUR 16.2 mln) and a net profit of RON 3.65 million (EUR 0.78 mln) in 2017.

IME will be integrated into Transcendia’s MetPro Division, with which the Romanian company has been collaborating for many years. MetPro is one of the world’s leading anti-corrosion packaging manufacturers.

Founded in 1931, Transcendia (formerly Transilwrap) is headquartered in Franklin Park, Illinois, and has manufacturing facilities and research and development centres in North America, Europe and Africa. The company manufactures and sells plastic packaging and foils for a wide range of industries, with over 5,000 customers globally.

(photo source: Pixabay.com)