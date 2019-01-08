Traffic at Sibiu airport hits record after 30% surge in 2018

Sibiu International Airport boasted last year the highest number of passengers ever, namely over 700,000.

This marked an increase of more than 30% compared to 2017, according to a press release issued by the airport.

The record number of passengers at Sibiu International Airport was more precisely 700,353 passengers, with a significant increase of +31.3% compared to 2017.

In 2018 for the first time, the airport in Sibiu saw more than 700,000 passengers. Also in 2018, the airport reported the largest number of passengers in a single month: 85,000 passengers who departed from or arrived at Sibiu International Airport in August.

The record activity was supported by new direct flights to eight destinations. The flight to Tel Aviv connected Sibiu for the first time with a non-European city. Since July, Sibiu has been reconnected to the capital Bucharest as well.

