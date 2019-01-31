Traffic on Bucharest airport hits new record in 2018

Bucharest’s main airport Henri Coanda International Airport had a record traffic of 13.82 million passengers in 2018, an increase of almost one million passengers (nearly 8%) compared to 2017, according to the Bucharest Airport Company.

Nearly 123,000 aircraft movements were recorded in 2018, up 5.35% over the previous year.

A smaller airport, Aurel Vlaicu, operates besides Henri Coanda under the umbrella of the Bucharest Airport Company CNAB. Including the traffic generated by this smaller airport, the overall air traffic of CNAB hit 13.85 million passengers and the number of aircraft movements (landings and take-offs) was 137,784.

There are currently 57 airlines operating on Henri Coanda International Airport, transporting passengers to 128 destinations.

(photo source: Shutterstock)