Traditional housing neighborhood to be built in NE Romania village

A neighborhood with traditional houses from Romania’s historical region of Bucovina is to be built in Horodnic de Sus, a commune in Suceava County, in Northeastern Romania.

When completed, it will be the only such neighborhood in Suceava county, reports Monitorul de Suceava. New house owners would have to comply with certain architecture style and landscaping regulations.

“Those who want to live in this neighborhood will have to complete their homes, at least on the outside, and arrange the fences within three years from the date of signing the contract. Those who have leased the land will be able to buy it once the house is ready,” said Mayor Valentin Luta.

Those who will lease the land will be able to choose from five or six types of traditional houses from the Bucovina region. All the houses in the new neighborhood will have to respect the same height and appearance, including when it comes to the arrangement of fences and courtyards.

The village mayor criticized the big style variety of newly built houses in the region, which have different colors and lack any traditional elements. A local architect would create the projects complying with the traditional Bucovina housing style.

The Horodnic de Sus City Hall was to organize on Friday, August 25, the auction for the 45 land plots that can be leased within this project. The mayor said that those interested in building houses in the new neighborhood have already bought more than 50 specifications for the tender. The auction prices are between EUR 2.8 and EUR 3.7 per sqm.

The new neighborhood would be set up on an area of over five hectares, near the border with Horodnic de Jos commune, the land being divided into 45 plots. The land will be leased for a period of 49 years, with the possibility of purchase after the houses are built.

In parallel, the City Hall would implement another similar project. However, in this case, the City Hall itself would build the traditional houses, and then put them up for sale.

