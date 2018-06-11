28 °C
Tradeshift hires over 100 in Bucharest after USD 250 mln financing

by Romania Insider
Tradeshift, a cloud-based business network that connects buyers and suppliers, has drawn a USD 250 million financing from Goldman Sachs and the Canadian Public Sector Pension fund (PSP Investments), reaching a valuation of USD 1.1 billion.

The Danish company announced it will create 100 new jobs in Romania, at its center in Bucharest, local Profit.ro reported. The Tradeshift office in Bucharest develops apps and cloud-based infrastructure.

“We are thrilled about the doubling of our growth in Romania and we have over 100 new jobs available that will be filled in the next period. Romania has an extraordinary talent pool, with dedicated and passionate people with a developed technical background,” said Toni Nielson, Tradeshift Recruiting Director.

