Trade sector reaches EUR 74 bln turnover in Romania

The trade sector, comprising both retail and wholesale, generated a total turnover of RON 332 billion (EUR 73.7 billion) in Romania in 2015, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Over 70% of this sum was generated by small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

There were close to 172,000 SMEs active in the trade sector, with an average turnover of RON 1.9 million (EUR 418,000). Meanwhile, big companies in this sector had an average turnover of RON 785 million (EUR 172 million).

The biggest company in the sector was German discount hypermarket chain Kaufland, with a turnover of close to EUR 2 billion.

The total profits in the trade sector reached RON 15.4 billion (EUR 3.4 billion) In 2015. Small and medium companies made total profits of RON 11.8 billion (EUR 2.6 billion).

