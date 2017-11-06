The Romanian Trade Chamber in Italy (CCIRO) has sent an open letter to the Government asking it to withdraw Romania’s economic attachés in Italy for “undermining Romania’s economy by non-involvement,” reports Profit.ro.

“Romania’s economic attachés in Italy do anything, except for what the office requires,” according to the letter CCIRO sent to prime minister Mihai Tudose.

The activity of the Romanian Trade Chamber in Italy has disturbed “these clerks” who sleep in their office, the organization said. They sabotaged the institution, reads the letter.

CCIRO calls for urgent measures to “chase away” the economic attachés because they don’t promote Romania and the interests of the Romanian state.

Italy is one of the European countries with the biggest Romanian communities. Many Romanians have started businesses in Italy after having worked there in sectors such as construction, trade and agriculture.

[email protected]