TP-Link Romania appoints new general manager

Zick Zhao is the new general manager of TP-Link Romania, the local company of the Chinese network equipment producer.

From this new position, Zhao will be responsible for expanding the company’s business in Romania.

Zick Zhao graduated from China’s Electronics and Technology University. He joined TP-Link in 2015, and in November of the same year he took over as sales manager of TP-Link Poland. In April 2016, he became SMB Product Category Manager at TP-Link Russia.

“I am very happy to join TP-Link Romania, this appointment being equally a great opportunity and a challenge. My responsibility is to maintain the very good pace of business development in Romania, focusing mainly on expanding the (small office/home office) SOHO segment, especially the Smart Home category, but also the small and mid-size business SMB segment,” Zhao said.

TP-Link is a Chinese manufacturer of computer networking products, founded in 1996.

Irina Popescu, irina.popescu@romania-insider.com