Romanian toy rental startup gets seed investment from local fund

Evertoys, a toy rental website that also uses its own currency, has received a seed investment of up to EUR 100,000 from Sparking Capital, a local Business Angel risk fund.

Evertoys launched in 2016. Its business model is a toy library that offers subscription-based toy rental aimed at offering relevant educational experiences to families. Last year, the company increased its sales six-fold and this year it estimates it will increase its turnover 20 times.

The startup was founded by three Romanian entrepreneurs, who invested EUR 30,000 in the business. They also got a EUR 25,000 seed investment from VG Partners.

Sparking Capital is a local risk fund founded by Romanian investors Vlad Panait and Cristian Negrutiu, two former multinational managers.

