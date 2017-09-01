More than 6 million tourists in Romania by end-July

A total of 6.6 million tourists stayed in Romania in the first seven months of this year, up 12% year-on-year, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Of these, 23% were foreign tourists, similar to last year’s percentage, with three quarters of them coming from Europe. Germany, Israel, Italy, France and the United Kingdom were the countries sending most tourists to Romania.

The average stay was of 2.2 days for Romanian tourists, and 1.9 days for foreign tourists.

At the same time, 11.26 million departures of Romanians for foreign destinations were registered in the first seven months of the year, almost 25% more compared to the similar period of 2016. Most of those exiting Romania did so by road transport, which accounted for 69.6% of the total departures from the country.

