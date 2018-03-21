-2 °C
Bucharest
Mar 21, 19:26

Four times more tourists expected in the Danube Delta on Easter

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Over 2,000 tourists will spend the Easter holidays in the Danube Delta this year, four times more than last year, according to estimates by Green Village, a four-star resort managed by the Eurolines Group.

Most hotels and guest houses in the Delta will be open on April 8-9 unlike previous years when most accommodation units were closed on Easter due to the lack of tourists.

According to Green Village representatives, the Danube Delta has become an interesting option for Romanians looking to go on holiday on Easter, who want to try something new. Green Village resort is 90% booked for Easter and 100% booked for May 1, according to general manager Laurentiu Butuc.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list