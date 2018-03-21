Four times more tourists expected in the Danube Delta on Easter

Over 2,000 tourists will spend the Easter holidays in the Danube Delta this year, four times more than last year, according to estimates by Green Village, a four-star resort managed by the Eurolines Group.

Most hotels and guest houses in the Delta will be open on April 8-9 unlike previous years when most accommodation units were closed on Easter due to the lack of tourists.

According to Green Village representatives, the Danube Delta has become an interesting option for Romanians looking to go on holiday on Easter, who want to try something new. Green Village resort is 90% booked for Easter and 100% booked for May 1, according to general manager Laurentiu Butuc.

[email protected]