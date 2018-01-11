4.5 °C
Bucharest
Jan 11, 13:47

Photo of the day: Tourists carrying their luggage on ski slope in central Romania

by Irina Marica
Leave a comment

While some winter sports enthusiasts were skiing on the Lupului ski slope in Postavaru Massif in Poiana Brasov, one of the most popular mountain resorts in Romania, others were struggling with their luggage on the same slope.

The Mountain Rescue Department in Poiana Brasov shared photos of these people on its Facebook page.

“We don’t know whether we should laugh or cry, but these people carry their trolleys and bags on one of the steepest slopes of the Postavaru Massif, namely the Lupului ski slope, which at that time was full of skiers and snowboarders,” the Mountain Rescue Department wrote.

They also reminded tourists that they should not go on slopes without skiing or snowboarding equipment, as they risk sanctions. Tourists who want to go hiking in Postavaru Massif should only use the marked trails, and be very careful when these trails intersect with ski slopes.

Why one of Romania’s most beautiful ski resorts is still closed in mid-winter

Skiing in Romania’s Sureanu Mountains, the Switzerland of the East

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photos: Salvamont Poiana Brasov on Facebook)

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list