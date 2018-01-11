Photo of the day: Tourists carrying their luggage on ski slope in central Romania

While some winter sports enthusiasts were skiing on the Lupului ski slope in Postavaru Massif in Poiana Brasov, one of the most popular mountain resorts in Romania, others were struggling with their luggage on the same slope.

The Mountain Rescue Department in Poiana Brasov shared photos of these people on its Facebook page.

“We don’t know whether we should laugh or cry, but these people carry their trolleys and bags on one of the steepest slopes of the Postavaru Massif, namely the Lupului ski slope, which at that time was full of skiers and snowboarders,” the Mountain Rescue Department wrote.

They also reminded tourists that they should not go on slopes without skiing or snowboarding equipment, as they risk sanctions. Tourists who want to go hiking in Postavaru Massif should only use the marked trails, and be very careful when these trails intersect with ski slopes.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photos: Salvamont Poiana Brasov on Facebook)