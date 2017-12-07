Several tourist attractions in Romania, including the Peles Castle in Sinaia mountain resort and the National Museum of Art, will be closed during the funeral of King Michael I of Romania. The king died on December 5, aged 96.

The king’s body will be brought to the country on December 13, and taken to the Peles Castle in Sinaia. The king’s coffin will lie in the castle’s Hall of Honour from 14:00 to 16:00. Thus, the public will not have access to the Hall of Honour, according to the program of the funeral announced by the Royal House of Romania.

In the evening of December 13, the king’s coffin will be taken to the Royal Palace in Bucharest, where it will remain until December 16. People can come to the Royal Palace to pay their respects in this period. However, the National Art Museum of Romania (MNAR), which is located in the Royal Palace, will be closed from December 14 to December 16.

On Saturday morning, December 16, the coffin will be taken to the Patriarchal Cathedral of Romania. The public and the press will not have access to the Cathedral during the funeral mass.

Then, the king’s coffin will be taken to Curtea de Arges, where the king will be buried. At 18:45, his late Majesty’s burial service will be officiated in the New Royal and Episcopal Cathedral in Curtea de Arges. The ceremony will be attended only by the Custodian of the Crown, the Royal Family of Romania, and members of foreign royal families. The public will not be allowed past the front gates of the Park of the Curtea de Arges Monastery, the Royal House announced.

Also, the New Cathedral will be closed to visitors during the seven days following the funeral.

Books of condolence are open at Peles Castle, the Royal Palace, and Elisabeta Palace. The full program of King Michael’s funeral is available on the Royal Family’s official website.

