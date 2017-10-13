Romanian software producer opens office in Frankfurt

Romanian software producer TotalSoft, part of Turkish group Logo, will open an office in Frankfurt by the end of this year. It will serve companies in the financial sector.

The company has recently appointed Tom Stankiewicz as Financial Services Executive Director. He will coordinate TotalSoft’s Financial Services department, made up of account managers, program managers, technical and business consultants, with headquarters in Bucharest and Frankfurt.

Stankiewicz will be responsible for managing the portfolio of local and international clients active in the financial and leasing industry. He has more than 15 years of experience in financial services, with management positions in several international companies, such as Sopra Banking Software, TSYS International and Atos Worldline GmbH.

Logo, the largest independent software producer in Turkey, acquired TotalSoft last fall. It was part of its strategy to expand on international markets. Romanian investor Liviu Dragan founded TotalSoft in 1994. The company now has 470 employees and a turnover of EUR 22 million per year.

