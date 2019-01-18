This month’s total lunar eclipse is visible from Romania

A total lunar eclipse will take place on the night of January 20 to January 21 (Sunday to Monday) and will also be visible from Romania, according to the Amiral Vasile Urseanu Astronomical Observatory in Bucharest, local Mediafax reported.

The eclipse will begin at 04:36, when the moon will enter the Earth’s penumbra, but changes will be visible starting 05:34, when the moon will start to enter the deeper shadow. The total eclipse will start at 06:41 and will reach the maximum at 07:12. All of the phases will visible in Romania, with the moon positioned very close to the horizon.

Adrian Sonka, astronomer and museographer at the Amiral Vasile Urseanu Astronomical Observatory told Mediafax that “the eclipse of the morning of January 21 will be visible from Romania in the early hours of the day. It will be visible for over an hour on a sky that lights up. It will be very low on the horizon. It will be harder for those in cities to see it because the moon will not be up in the sky, but just over the horizon, towards the sunset.”

In Romania, the next and only lunar eclipse visible this year will take place on July 16 and will be partial. A total lunar eclipse was also visible from Romania in July 2018.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Pixabay.com)