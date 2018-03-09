Tortured for Christ, an American feature film shot entirely in Romania, which follows the story of pastor Richard Wurmbrand, who managed to keep his faith despite being tortured for years in a communist prison, will arrive in local cinemas on March 15.

The film marks 50 years since the release of the book with the same name in 1967. It was shot entirely in Romania last year, funded by the religious organization “The Voice of the Martyrs,” which was founded by pastor Richard Wurmbrand after his emigration to America, according to local Pressone.ro.

The film’s cast is made up almost exclusively of Romanian actors, with Emil Mandanac playing pastor Richard Wurmbrand and Raluca Botez interpreting the pastor’s wife Sabina Wurmbrand.

Born in 1909 in a Jewish family in Bucharest, Richard Wurmbrand was attracted to Communism in adolescence, but converted to Christianity and became a preacher before turning 30. Because of his beliefs and his missionary work, he spent more than 14 years in prison. His wife also spent three years in a prison and in a forced labor camp.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: IMDB)