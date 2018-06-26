Most of Romania under torrential rain alerts on Wednesday

The Romanian meteorologists have issued two alerts of torrential rain for Wednesday, June 27, which cover most of the country.

One of them is a yellow alert and is valid between 03:00 and 23:00 on June 27. Meteorologists say that the rainfall will expand gradually from the south part of the country and will cover most of the regions, including the capital Bucharest. In the regions of Oltenia, Muntenia, Dobrogea, Moldova and southern and eastern Transylvania, the rainfall will exceed 20-30 liters per sqm and even 40-50 liters per sqm in some areas.

The second warning is an orange one and is valid between 09:00 and 23:00 on Wednesday. It covers the counties of Prahova, Buzau, Vrancea, Covasna and the hill and mountain areas of Dambovita, Arges, Valcea, Bacau and Brasov counties. Here, the rainfall is expected to exceed 40-50 liters per sqm and even 60-70 liters per sqm in some parts.

The meteorologists also said it would continue to rain in most regions until Saturday, June 30, especially in the extra-Carpathian regions and in the mountain areas.

