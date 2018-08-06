The Ikea restaurant in Baneasa, the McDonald’s restaurant in Bucharest’s Dristor area and the Caru cu Bere restaurant in Bucharest’s Old Town are the top three restaurants in Romania in terms of revenues, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

The three restaurants have topped the ranking of local restaurants for many years.

The Ikea restaurant, which is located in the only Ikea store in Romania, reached annual sales of some EUR 7.7 million. The McDonald’s fast food restaurant at Dristor also had some EUR 7 million in sales last year while Caru cu Bere, a historic restaurant serving mainly Romanian dishes, had sales of EUR 6 to 7 million, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The restaurant market in Romania is estimated at over EUR 2.1 billion per year. The market is highly-fragmented.

Fast-food chain McDonalds is at the top, with sales of EUR 150 million in 2017. Meanwhile, the company that owns the City Grill, Trattoria Buongiorno and Hanu Berarilor restaurant brands is the biggest Romanian operator. The group, which also operates the Caru cu Bere and Hanul lui Manuc restaurants, is controlled by Romanian investor Dragos Petrescu.

