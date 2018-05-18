Top three deals on Romania’s real estate market reach EUR 300 mln

The three biggest deals closed on the local real estate market in the first half of this year totaled almost EUR 300 million and targeted the office and retail segments.

All three deals were signed in the second quarter, after the first quarter saw a low investment activity, with no notable transactions, according to real estate consultancy firm CBRE.

According to CBRE estimates, the sale of the Oregon Park office compound to South-African group Lion’s Head Investments amounted to about EUR 150 million. The value of this deal was not officially announced.

The other two big transactions were the sale of Militari Shopping Center to South-African fund Mas Real Estate for EUR 95 million and the sale of the first office building within Skanska’s Campus 6 project to Austrian group CA Immo for EUR 53 million.

Despite these three big deals, CBRE expects the deals on the local real estate market to remain lower than last year, when the transactions amounted to EUR 1 billion.

