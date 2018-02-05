6 °C
Bucharest
Feb 05, 16:30

Which are the top news sites in Romania?

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

General news websites have the highest number of visitors in Romania but sports news sites have the most views, according to official traffic data measured by the Romanian Audit Bureau Transmedia – BRAT.

Adevarul.ro had the most unique visitors in January, namely 8.65 million, according to BRAT data, cited by local Paginademedia.ro. It was followed by stirileprotv.ro, a website managed by PRO TV group, with 8.3 million unique visitors, and Ringier’s libertatea.ro, with 6.3 million unique visitors.

Digi24.ro, which is part of RCS&RDS group, had close to 6 million visitors, and a1.ro, of the Antena TV Group, had 5.2 million.

Sports news websites dominate the ranking in terms of views. Gsp.ro, the website of local sports newspaper Gazeta Sporturilor, had 72.6 million views in January, with 3.8 million unique visitors. Fanatik.ro, which is part of Ringier group, had 68.9 million views, with 1.8 million unique visitors, and digisport.ro, owned by RCS&RDS, was third, with 61.8 million views.

Sport.ro and stirileprotv.ro, both owned by PRO TV group, had 59.6 million, respectively 54.6 million views in January.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list