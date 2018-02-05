Which are the top news sites in Romania?

General news websites have the highest number of visitors in Romania but sports news sites have the most views, according to official traffic data measured by the Romanian Audit Bureau Transmedia – BRAT.

Adevarul.ro had the most unique visitors in January, namely 8.65 million, according to BRAT data, cited by local Paginademedia.ro. It was followed by stirileprotv.ro, a website managed by PRO TV group, with 8.3 million unique visitors, and Ringier’s libertatea.ro, with 6.3 million unique visitors.

Digi24.ro, which is part of RCS&RDS group, had close to 6 million visitors, and a1.ro, of the Antena TV Group, had 5.2 million.

Sports news websites dominate the ranking in terms of views. Gsp.ro, the website of local sports newspaper Gazeta Sporturilor, had 72.6 million views in January, with 3.8 million unique visitors. Fanatik.ro, which is part of Ringier group, had 68.9 million views, with 1.8 million unique visitors, and digisport.ro, owned by RCS&RDS, was third, with 61.8 million views.

Sport.ro and stirileprotv.ro, both owned by PRO TV group, had 59.6 million, respectively 54.6 million views in January.

