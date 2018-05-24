Vastint’s Timpuri Noi Square offices in Bucharest reach over 90% occupancy rate

Three new tenants signed leasing contracts for about 4,500 sqm of office space in the Timpuri Noi Square office project developed by Swedish group Vastint. The occupancy rate in the projct’s first two office buildings thus reached over 90%.

The new tenants are lab equipment producer and distributor VWR International, radio broadcaster A.G. Radio Holding (Kiss FM, Magic FM, Rock FM), and IT group Zitec. They joined other companies in the IT, professional services and FMCG sectors that already moved their offices to Timpuri Noi Square, such as Go Pro, Sephora, Phoenix Contact, Kruk, Fratelli, Impact Hub, DCS Plus, Netcentric, Tremend.

The number of employees in the project thus went over 3,000. Real estate consultancy firm CBRE is the main consultant for leasing the business park.

Timpuri Noi Square is a 53,000-sqm office project in Bucharest’s central area. Two buildings with 33,000 sqm of office space have already been completed while the third one, with about 20,000 sqm, will be delivered in mid-2019.

