Romania’s National Company for Road Infrastructure (CNAIR) has received 12 offers to build Timisoara’s Southern belt road, CNAIR announced yesterday.

The contract is estimated at EUR 99 million, VAT included.

The project will streamline the traffic between the border with Serbia and the DN 59 national road. The measure will also streamline the traffic on the DN6 national road, which connects Timisoara to Bucharest, according to CNAIR.

The segment has a length of 25.7 km.

