Timisoara policemen start taking English classes

Ten local policemen in Timisoara, Western Romania, have started taking English classes. The courses are aimed at helping the police officers communicate easier with foreign tourists in the city.

“The local policemen are participating in the course outside of their working hours, and they have expressed their desire to learn the basics of English language given that Timisoara will be the European Cultural Capital in 2021 and our city is visited by many groups of tourists who are mostly speakers of this language,” reads a press release from Timisoara Local Police.

The courses will be organized twice a week for three months. Other local police officers in the city could also take English classes once this three-month module is completed.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo source: Directia Politia Locala Timisoara on Facebook)