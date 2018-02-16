3 °C
Bucharest
Feb 16, 11:08

Western Romania city ponders metro line

by Ro Insider
Leave a comment

Timisoara, a city in western Romania, is planning to allot RON 145,000 (EUR 31,182) of this year’s budget to a pre-feasibility study for a “metro-type public transport system.”  The metro would link the Timisoara International Airport to the city’s Calea Sagului street, Mediafax reported.

Last year, Cluj-Napoca, also in western Romania, decided to start a pre-feasibility study to learn more about the costs of a metro project and potential financing sources.

The Timisoara metro line could have at least five stations, according to Timisoara City Hall representatives, quoted by Mediafax.

A few years ago, Timisoara mayor Nicolae Robu spoke of a potential metro line constructed by burying the train lines in the city. The idea was dropped after the state-owned railway operator CFR announced that the train lines in the city would be doubled as part of an EU-funded project.

The Timisoara City Hall has a budget of some EUR 300 million for 2018.

The Timisoara International Airport reported a 40% year-on-year increase in passenger traffic in 2017, to over 1.6 million people.

The capital Bucharest is the only city in Romania to have a metro network. The works on the Bucharest subway’s line 5 are currently underway. This is one of the biggest infrastructure projects financed with EU funds. At the beginning of February, the European anti-fraud office OLAF carried out a three-day control at Metrorex, the operator of the Bucharest. The control targeted the construction of this line.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list