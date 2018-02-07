Runners come to Timisoara this May for the 24H European Championships

Runners from several European countries will come to Timisoara, Western Romania, this May to participate in the 24-hour European Championships 2018.

Around 200 runners from 25 European countries are expected to attend the ultra-running competition, including a team from Romania, according to information posted on the event’s website. The race will take place on May 26-27.

The organizers are also looking for volunteers. Those interested can register here.

Find out more on the event’s website here.

