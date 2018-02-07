8 °C
Runners come to Timisoara this May for the 24H European Championships

by Irina Marica
charity

Runners from several European countries will come to Timisoara, Western Romania, this May to participate in the 24-hour European Championships 2018.

Around 200 runners from 25 European countries are expected to attend the ultra-running competition, including a team from Romania, according to information posted on the event’s website. The race will take place on May 26-27.

The organizers are also looking for volunteers. Those interested can register here.

Find out more on the event’s website here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

