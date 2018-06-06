Romania’s largest film festival in numbers: 135,000 participants, 95,000 tickets sold at 2018 edition

The 2018 edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), the biggest local event dedicated to film and the cinema industry, attracted over 135,000 participants.

A total of 227 titles—178 features and 49 shorts – were screened on the largest screen in Romania and the 13 partner spaces in Cluj-Napoca. Almost 95,000 tickets were bought for these screenings, the number being 5.7% higher than last year, the organizers announced.

Over 1,000 guests from Romania and abroad attended TIFF 2018, and over 50 of the festival’s events were sold out.

TIFF will return with a new edition next year, between May 31 and June 9. Until then, film enthusiasts can try other related events such as TIFF Bucharest (June 6-10), TIFF Sibiu (June 20-24), and TIFF Kishinev (July 12-15).

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Tiff.ro)