First tickets for the American Independent Film Festival in Bucharest are now on sale

Tickets to the opening of the American Independent Film Festival in Bucharest, which will take place on the April 27, have already been put up for sale.

I, Tonya (opening picture), a film about the well-known skater Tonya Harding, will open the second edition of the festival. The screening will take place at 20:30 at Cinema PRO, and the film will be introduced by one of the main characters, famous Romanian-born actor Sebastian Stan. After the screening the actor will hold a Q&A session.

Those interested in the event can also purchase tickets for Wonder Wheel and Lucky, two films that will be shown exclusively and in premiere during the festival.

Wonder Wheel is Woody Allen’s most recent comedy, and will screen at Cinema PRO on April 29, at 20:30. Justin Timberlake stars in the film alongside Kate Winslet and Juno Temple. Lucky, directed by John Carroll Lynch, features David Lynch, the famous author of Twin Peaks or Mullholland Drive, who plays the role of the eccentric Howard, one of Lucky’s buddies. The film is a love letter dedicated to actor Harry Dean Stanton’s life and career (“Paris, Texas”, 1984).

The tickets can be purchased online at Eventbook.ro. The festival will end on May 3. The program, events and all the news on the festival will be updated on the festival’s website.

The first edition of the American Independent Film Festival, which was organized last year, had actors Ethan Hawke, Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly as special guests. At the same time, director Barry Jenkins, the winner of an Oscar in 2017 for Moonlight, opened the festival with a live Q&A on Skype.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: I, Tonya Press Photos/ Courtesy of Neon)