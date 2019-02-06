Tickets for Romania’s George Enescu Festival will be put up for sale in a month

The organizers of the George Enescu International Festival in Romania announced that the tickets for the 2019 edition would be put up for sale on March 6, starting 12 PM.

There will be five major categories (including the Pensioners’ Category), with the prices ranging from RON 30 to RON 210. Those interested can choose from a total of 84 concerts divided into five series, namely Big Orchestras of the World, Recitals and Chamber Music – which also includes the section Enescu and the Contemporaries, By Midnight Concerts, and Music of the 21st Century.

The tickets will be sold online at Eventim.ro, as well as in the Eventim network (Telekom, Orange, Vodafone, Diverta, Humanitas and Carturesti bookshops, Carrefour, and OMV stations).

Part of the tickets available for this year’s edition are subscriptions. A total of 1,870 subscriptions were sold in the lottery organized late last year, which represents about a third of the total seats. About 20% of all seats were sold in packages of international tourism agencies, and a percentage of 10% is reserved for artists invited to the event, partners and officials. A total of around 33,000 individual tickets will be put up for sale on March 6.

The 2019 George Enescu Festival will be organized between August 31 and September 22. The Berlin Philharmonic orchestra will open the festival, conducted by Kirill Petrenko.

(Photo source: the organizers)