Three foreigners die in road accidents in Romania in one day

A Canadian and an Australian died on Thursday, September 14, in a road accident in Lugoj, Romania. On the same day, a British citizen died and three others were injured after their car crashed into a tree.

The Canadian and the Australian died following a collision between a truck and a car on the bypass of Lugoj, a city in Timis county. A third person was seriously injured, reports News.ro.

It’s yet unknown why the car entered the opposite lane, hitting the truck that was running legally.

Also on Thursday, a car carrying four British volunteers crashed into a tree in the village of Saratel, Northern Romania. The driver died in the car crash while the other three passengers were injured, one of them seriously.

The driver lost control of the car and crushed into a tree on the side of the road, according to the local media.

The four British volunteers came to Romania to help build a house for a poor local family.

Australian tourist dies in paragliding accident in Romania

British bike tourist dies, two others injured after being hit by car in Romania

Irina Marica, [email protected]