Thousands of students from Bucharest who got involved in school and extracurricular activities will get to spend a one-week holiday at the seaside in Romania or Greece for free, the Bucharest City Hall announced, reports local Mediafax.

“Sixteen thousand students from Bucharest will go to the seaside this summer. The Bucharest City Hall, through [e.n. the Center for Education and Sports Projects] PROEDUS, sends all those who got involved in school and extracurricular activities during the 2016-2017 school year to the Romanian and Greek seaside,” reads a statement from the City Hall.

The initiative targets both primary, secondary, and high school students and over 2,000 teachers. They will enjoy a free week in the seaside resorts of Comorova, Neptun, Costinesti, and Vama Veche in Romania, and Paralia Katerini in Greece.

The City Hall also announced that it would organize “Thematic Summer Schools” for university students between June 19 and July 21, in Neptun, Eforie Nord, Eforie Sud, Venus, Olimp, Costinesti, and Constanta seaside resorts. The first series of participants (June 19-25) are taking part in the summer school organized in the Neptun seaside resort. Accommodation and food are free, and the program includes various non-formal educational activities.

British School of Bucharest opens summer school for all

Irina Marica, [email protected]