British software company opens new office in Cluj-Napoca

British company Thomsons Online Benefits, a software supplier that manages benefits packages for two million people in 90 countries, has inaugurated a new office in Cluj-Napoca.

The firm has leased 2,200 sqm of office space and is looking to hire 70 people by the end of this year, local Mediafax reported.

The Thomsons Online Benefits center in Cluj-Napoca has some 230 employees at the moment and may reach 300 until year-end.

The company was founded in 2000, in London, and opened its Cluj-Napoca center in 2012. It also has offices in London, US and Singapore.

The company has developed its own software for managing benefits, Darwin, which automatically manages benefits packages including pension plans, holidays, life insurance, sports packages and bonuses for some 2 million people, including 1.3 million employees.

[email protected]

(opening photo: Thomsons Online Benefits on Facebook)