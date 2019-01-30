Thieves steal safe from Town Hall in Arad county

A group of yet unidentified persons broke into the Town Hall of Livada, a commune in Arad county, in Western Romania, and stole a safe with around RON 13,000 (some EUR 2,700) inside, money from local taxes, local Mediafax reported.

Dorin Stef, the commune’s deputy mayor, told the local publication that the thieves entered the building through a window, on the night of Monday to Tuesday. The Town Hall has a surveillance camera but the thieves cut the wires to make sure they are not filmed. They took the safe and managed to get out of the building using the same window.

The Police are now trying to identify and catch the thieves. In this sense, they also checked other surveillance cameras installed in the commune.

A similar incident occurred about two weeks ago in Tibana, a commune in Iasi county, when three masked men broke into the Town Hall and stole a safe with money. The damage in this case was estimated at RON 160,000.

(photo source: Facebook / Politia Romana)