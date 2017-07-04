Thieves steal jewelry, money and firearms from the house of Italy’s Honorary Consul in Arad

A group of yet unidentified people broke into the house of Roberto Sperandio, the Honorary Consul of Italy in Arad, and stole gold jewelry, EUR 15,000, and three firearms. The consul was owning the firearms legally.

The theft was believed to have taken place between May 31 and June 4, the consul announcing the disappearance of the objects and the money on June 4, reports local Agerpres. The total damage is yet to be determined.

The prosecutors and police officers in Arad are currently investigating the case, on charges of theft.

From the investigations made so far, the police officers have determined that the thieves entered the building through a window left open.

Irina Marica, [email protected]