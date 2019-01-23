Therme Bucharest opens new restaurant upon EUR 3.5 mln investment

The Therme wellness and relaxation complex near Bucharest has opened a “fusion restaurant” following an investment of EUR 3.5 million.

The Humboldt Restaurant has 190 seats on an area of ​1,100 sqm on the inside and a terrace of 900 sqm. There are five unique dining areas in the restaurant: Sushi bar, Asian Corner, Mediterranean & Pasta Corner, Fish & Seafood, American Steak, Burgers & more.

Launched in 2016, Therme Bucharest is the largest thermal spa centre in Europe, built on a 250,000 sqm area, with an indoor area of ​35,000 sqm, hosting the largest botanical garden in Romania with over 800,000 plants, of which over 1,500 palm trees. Last year, the complex expanded with two thematic urban parks, with over 10,000 sqm of green space.

With a total investment value of over EUR 100 million and over 500 employees, Therme Bucharest complex exceeded the threshold of 3 million customers in 2018, of which about 30% were foreign visitors.

“The three years of activity have brought us more visitors than we initially expected. The international popularity of the centre has also generated a significant and growing percentage of visitors from the Balkans, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Austria, Israel,” said Stelian Iacob, CEO of Therme Bucharest.

(photo source: Therme)