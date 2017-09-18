Romanian theology faculty dean investigated for complicity to abuse of office

Anticorruption prosecutors started the prosecution of Bogdan Moise, the dean of the Theology Faculty within the Constanta Ovidius University, for forgery and complicity to abuse of office.

He allegedly helped Bogdan Chiriluta get a teacher chair within the university, although Chiriluta falsified the documents and didn’t meet the criteria, according to prosecutors.

Chiriluta made false declarations on his own responsibility, which he submitted to his candidacy file. He managed to get a lecturer chair at the Theology Faculty, and was paid RON 118,570 (almost EUR 26,000) between February 2014 and June this year.

Bogdan Chiriluta replaced an article published in a specialty magazine with one of his articles. He had to present the magazine to a committee verifying the scientific activity. He benefited from the dean’s help, according to prosecutors.

The dean was responsible with checking the criteria for the candidates’ promotion. He declared on his own responsibility that the defendant fulfilled the required criteria.

[email protected]