Famous band The Cure will perform for the first time in Romania next year

Famous English rock band The Cure will perform for the first time in Romania in the summer of 2019. The concert will take place in Constitutiei Square in Bucharest, on July 22.

The lineup of the event also includes Irish post-rock band God Is An Astronaut, the organizers announced. Both concerts are part of the Rock the City festival.

The Cure had more than 13 members in 40 years of activity, the 2019 concert bringing to Bucharest the band members Simon Gallup (bass), Jason Cooper (drums), Roger O’Donnell (keyboards), Reeves Gabrels – guitar, and, of course, the unmistakable Robert Smith (lead vocals, guitar).

Tickets will be put up for sale at Eventim.ro and in the Eventim network on Tuesday, November 6, at prices varying between RON 170 (EUR 36) and RON 420 (EUR 90). Those who also purchased tickets for the Bon Jovi concert next year can benefit from discounts when buying tickets for The Cure’s concert.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Facebook / The Cure)